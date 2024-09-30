October 1: No Holiday for Schools, Colleges

As Dussehra approaches, schools and colleges in Telangana get holidays from October 2. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 is a national holiday. The official Dasara holidays start from October 3 to October 14. The big festival falls on October 12 this year, so schools, colleges, and other educational institutes are closed for 13 days straight.

The Telangana government declared 13 days of holidays, including the Bathukamma celebrations. However, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions run without any break on October 1. So, the official holidays in Telangana are from the day after tomorrow this month.

