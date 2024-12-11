Holidays: Anti Scam Tools Launched by Meta

As the holiday shopping season has started around the world, Meta has launched an all-out awareness campaign against scams to educate users on how to stay safe online. This campaign involves all Meta platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Marketplace, to enhance awareness among users using the latest anti-scam tools and knowledge.

To improve user safety, Meta has brought some innovative features to its various platforms. For example, on WhatsApp, users will now be provided with context cards with more information about unknown senders or group additions. Similarly, on Instagram, users will be alerted to exercise caution when dealing with suspicious accounts.

Marketplace has also been equipped with advanced warning systems to detect and alert users about potential scam scenarios. These are efforts to combat the increasing trend of online scams and frauds, which often target unsuspecting users during peak shopping seasons.

Meta explains that these hackers deploy multiple schemes and tactics to trick people using scam texts, emails, or social media posts. For this reason, Meta shut down more than two million accounts linked to several countries' scam centres. This includes Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, the United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines.

In India, Meta has collaborated with government entities, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), to launch a national awareness campaign. The campaign, titled "Scams se Bacho," features Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and aims to educate users on how to identify and avoid online scams.

The above-plus efforts the platform makes include partnerships with popular creators across nine regional languages to do content production that creates more awareness of scams. Musically, it has developed a remake of the 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye' iconic song meant for scam awareness.

By launching this all-encompassing anti-scam awareness campaign, Meta reiterates its commitment to safety and security for users. As online scams and frauds evolve, it is important for users to be vigilant and educated. Together, we can create a safer online environment for everyone.

