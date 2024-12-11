NR Narayana Murthy Buys ₹50 Crore Luxury Apartment in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's iconic Kingfisher Towers, colloquially known as the Billionaires' Tower, have a new resident: Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy. According to reports, Murthy has bought a luxurious apartment in the complex for a whopping ₹50 crore.

The 8,400-square-foot unit, on the 16th floor, boasts four bedrooms and five dedicated car parking spaces. The deal has set a new price benchmark in the area, with the price per square foot being ₹59,500. This is one of the highest prices paid for a residential property in the city.

Murthy's new flat was owned by a businessman from Mumbai, who had held onto the property for nearly a decade. The deal was facilitated by Sadhwani Real Estate Holdings.

Kingfisher Towers, in the heart of Bengaluru's CBD, is the epitome of luxury and exclusivity. The complex has integrated residential, commercial, and retail spaces, including the upscale shopping centre, The Collection.

The Billionaires' Tower, as it is affectionately known, is a 34-story residential complex with 81 luxurious apartments spread across three blocks. Each apartment is an average of 8,321 square feet and offers residents unparalleled luxury and comfort.

Kingfisher Towers was once the ancestral home of Vijay Mallya. The Prestige Group and Mallya's company collaborated to develop the property in 2010. The apartments were sold at ₹22,000 per square foot initially. However, the resale value of these apartments has skyrocketed to ₹30 crore and above, with monthly rentals averaging ₹10 lakh for an 8,000-square-foot apartment.

Purchases in fancy apartments like Kingfisher Towers stand in testimony that this icon will always draw the desire in Bengaluru to signify extravagance.

