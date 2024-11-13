Gold Prices Fall, Silver Prices Rise Today - November 13

November 13: Gold prices continue to decline in the country. On Wednesday, November 13, gold rates dropped significantly for the third consecutive day. Over the past five days, the price of gold has decreased by more than ₹2,600 per 10 grams. Gold enthusiasts hope that this downward trend will continue and that prices will fall even further.

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Wedding: The Stunning Dowry & Gifts Revealed

Looking at the price drop in various regions of the country, in Telugu states including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, the price of 22-carat gold per gram has decreased by ₹400, bringing it down to ₹70,450. Similarly, the price of 24-carat gold has fallen by ₹440, reaching ₹76,850.

In Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai, gold prices have similarly declined. In the national capital, Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold has fallen by ₹400, settling at ₹70,600, while 24-carat gold has decreased by ₹440, bringing it to ₹77,000.

Silver Prices Surge Contrary to the trend in gold prices, silver prices have surged across the country today. In Hyderabad, the price of silver per kilogram has risen by ₹1,000, bringing it back close to ₹1,01,000 per kg.

Also read: OTT Release - November 15: Ma Nanna Superhero