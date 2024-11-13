Bengal bypolls: Trinamool leader injured in shootout dies in hospital (2nd lead)

Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) The first casualty in the bypolls for six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal has been reported, as a Trinamool Congress leader who was severely injured in a shootout at Jagatdal adjacent to Naihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district, died on Wednesday.

Naihati is one of the six Assembly constituencies where bypolls are being conducted and the Trinamool Congress leader died in the hospital where he was shifted earlier in the day.

The victim has been identified as Ashok Sau, a former ward president of Trinamool Congress of ward number 12 of the local Bhatpara Municipality.

Tension is brewing in the locality since the time the news of Sau’s death spread and a huge police contingent has been deputed there to keep the situation under control.

The Election Commission of India has already sought a report from the North 24 Parganas district administration authorities in the matter.

Those behind the attack and killing are still absconding.

Aloke Rajoria, Commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, under whose jurisdiction the scene of the crime comes, said that there had been an attack on Sau earlier also in 2023.

“We are investigating the matter. The footage of the CCTV machines installed in the area is being examined. We hope to nab the accused persons shortly,” Rajoria said.

As per the latest report available, a total of 41 complaints have been registered with the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal at the time the report was filed, with 16 complaints being from the BJP.

Till 11 A.M. the average polling percentage in the six Assembly constituencies where bypolls are taking place has been recorded at 30.03 per cent.

The highest polling percentage during that period has been reported from Taldangra at 32, followed by Madarihat at 31.86, Haroa at 31.20, Medinipur at 30.25, Sitai at 29 and Naihati at 25.17.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.