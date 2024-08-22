Stree 2 hits Rs 300 Crore in just seven days, beats 'RRR' Hindi!

Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, grossed Rs 300 Crore, taking over the sensational Rajamoulis' RRR Hindi collection on its 7th day.

With a surprise, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 is refusing to collect less, even on weekdays. The movie is almost at the Rs 300 crore club and has already outperformed box office hits like Dhoom 3, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji, Tiger 3, and Tanhaji 3.

According to the reports, Stree 2 quickly made another Rs 20 crore on Wednesday, August 21, after making Rs 269.2 crore up to Tuesday, August 20. The movie has made almost Rs 289 crore at the box office in just seven days, which is more than SS Rajamouli's RRR (Hindi version) has made in its whole career. The Hindi-speaking market brought in Rs 274.31 crore for the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Not just this, in just seven days, Stree 2 has successfully crossed the lifetime earnings of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 (Rs 285.52 crore), Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra (Rs 257.44 crore), Aamir Khan's Dhoom 3 (Rs 284.27 crore), Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji (Rs 279.55 crore), and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh (Rs 278.24 crore). The report says that the movie is expected to collect more.

Day-wise collection:

Since its release on August 15, the movie collection is as follows,

Wednesday: Rs 9.40 crore (paid previews)

Thursday: Rs 55.40 crore

Friday: Rs 35.30 crore

Saturday: Rs 45.70 crore

Sunday: Rs 58.20 crore

Monday: Rs 38.40 crore

Tuesday: Rs 26.80 crore

Wednesday: Rs 20 crore