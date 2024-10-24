Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's New House Costs Rs 250 Crore!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's New Home: A ₹250 Crore Dream Abode

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally moving into their luxurious new home in Mumbai's Bandra area. The stunning six-story building, valued at ₹250 crore, has been under construction for nearly two years.

Also read: Diwali 2024 Party: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipala

Registration and Ownership

Interestingly, the property has been registered in the names of Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, and his daughter, Raha Kapoor. This move is reportedly a strategic decision, considering Ranbir's inheritance from his late father, Rishi Kapoor, is largely in his mother's name.

Luxurious Features

The couple's new abode boasts opulent interiors, complete with expensive furnishings, an indoor swimming pool, and a fully-equipped gym. The property's design and architecture have been carefully curated to provide the ultimate living experience.

Also read: Jani Master Granted Bail: Harassment Case

Alia's Existing Properties

Alia already owns three villas, valued at approximately ₹100 crore. Meanwhile, Ranbir's inheritance from his father includes significant assets, mostly in his mother's name.

Upcoming Projects

Ranbir is basking in the success of his recent animal film and has commenced preparations for his next project, 'Ramayan', slated for release in 2025. The film will be released in three parts, with the first installment expected around Diwali 2025.

Alia's Next

Alia, spotted recently in Jaisalmer, is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Love and War' alongside Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Also read: Prabhas Birthday: Fans Left Disappointed

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's Shiny Saree Sensation