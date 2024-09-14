Bigg Boss 18 Hindi : Natasa Stankovic to be part of Bigg Boss 18 Hindi ?

Salman Khan's reality program Bigg Boss 18 is already generating interest, even before the promos are released. Speculation about the candidates is high, with new rumors claiming Hardik Pandya's ex-wife Natasha Stankovic may be on the show.

The producers apparently approached Natasha following her high-profile split from Hardik Pandya. Her personal life, especially the split, might be a major discussion topic on the show. Her friend Alexander Alex Ilic is apparently speculated to be taking part of the show.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was linked to the show, likely due to his past controversies surrounding adult film production and jail time. Bigg Boss producers sometimes invite candidates involved in controversies to boost viewership. Natasha's involvement may uncover surprising facts and raise audience interest.

While speculations circulate, neither the creators nor Natasha have confirmed her involvement. Fans are anxiously awaiting official announcements. If Natasha appears on Bigg Boss 18, expect major revelations regarding her personal life, relationships, and split. The issue remains ,will she spill the beans on national television?, Bigg Boss 18 promises to be an explosive season, with controversy and drama already rife among the possible participants. Will Natasha Stankovic join the show and confess everything?

