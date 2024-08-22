BJP's commitment to Kashmir's peace saw Rahul Gandhi relish ice cream in Lal Chowk, says Tarun Chugh

Jammu, Aug 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and incharge of J&K Affairs Tarun Chugh on Thursday said that it was the hard work and single-minded commitment of BJP towards Kashmir's peace that made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to relish ice cream and local cuisine by visiting public places in Srinagar.

“Those who haven’t even visited Jammu and Kashmir in the past because of the situation here like Rahul Gandhi, come to Kashmir with his sister now, talk about snow and sometimes eat ice cream at Lal Chowk. This is the same Lal Chowk where stone pelting used to happen, where the flag of Pakistan used to be hoisted. Today, Rahul Gandhi is eating ice cream at that very Lal Chowk,” Tarun Chugh told media persons.

He was commenting on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress highlighting his visit to a famous hotel in Srinagar where he ate Kashmiri ‘Wazwan’ and also an ice cream at an ice cream parlour in city centre, Lal Chowk.

He added that the BJP is working with full strength in J&K and it is moving forward on the path of development and progress because of the BJP’s hard work and commitment.

“If there is an understanding between Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah’s party, it is not surprising. These parties had previously come together to contest elections,” he said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi should clarify his stand on Articles 370 and 35A. “What was Rahul Gandhi's stance last time and what is his relationship with terrorists,” Chugh questioned.

BJP has brought in Ram Madhav as the election incharge in J&K in addition to G. Kishan Reddy. Madhav has successfully handled party affairs in J&K in the past.

He played a crucial role in the 2014 elections during which the BJP won a majority of seats during the Assembly elections in the Jammu division.

He was also deputed in 2016 by the then BJP president, Amit Shah to resolve the stalemate between Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP and the BJP. Madhav played a successful role in bringing the two parties together to form a coalition government in J&K in 2016.

In addition to his experience with BJP affairs in J&K, Madhav has an across-the-board rapport with leaders of other political parties.

He met former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh in Srinagar after his arrival here on Wednesday. Sources said Beigh has now decided to fight Assembly elections as an independent from the Baramulla constituency.

Madhav’s past experience can also come in handy for the BJP in choosing independent candidates who can support the BJP in the Valley.

BJP has decided to support some 8 to 10 independent candidates in the Valley during the upcoming Assembly polls.

This is essential for the BJP since the party is not yet very well entrenched in the Muslim majority Valley.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.