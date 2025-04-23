Pahalgam attack: Danish Kaneria slams Pakistan PM for ‘nurturing’ terrorists

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former Pakistani leg-spinner Danish Kaneria lashed out at the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he (Shehbaz) knows the truth as he is "nurturing" terrorists.

“If Pakistan truly has no role in the Pahalgam terror attack, why hasn’t Prime Minister @CMShehbaz condemned it yet?” the former cricketer wrote on X.

He added, “Why are your forces suddenly on high alert? Because deep down, you know the truth - you’re sheltering and nurturing terrorists. Shame on you.”

On Wednesday, Pakistan said it was “concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives” in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Responding to media queries concerning the attack, Pakistan FO Spokesperson Shafqat Khan in a statement said: “We are concerned at the loss of tourists’ lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” Pakistan's Dawn quoted the statement.

Earlier, US Vice-President, currently visiting India, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strongly condemn the Pahalgam terror attack and convey that the United States is ready to provide "all assistance" in the joint fight against terrorism.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Vance, who is visiting Agra on Wednesday, strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir during his phone call with PM Modi.

"He conveyed his deepest condolences on the loss of lives and reiterated that the United States stands with the people of India in this difficult hour. He expressed that the United States is ready to provide all assistance in the joint fight against terrorism. PM thanked Vice President Vance and President Trump for their messages of support and solidarity," the MEA stated.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend US support and condolences over the terrorist strike that killed dozens of tourists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that he was determined to punish those responsible for the Pahalgam terrorist outrage, foreshadowing retaliatory actions that have become the hallmark of his response to terrorism.

PM Modi told the American President that India is determined to bring the perpetrators and backers of this cowardly and heinous terrorist attack to justice.

At least 26 tourists and local civilians were killed on Tuesday after gunmen opened fire on innocent civilians in Baisaran in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of heavily armed terrorists emerged from the nearby forests and opened indiscriminate fire on civilians, most of whom were tourists.

Baisran is a small meadow three to four km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning after cutting his Saudi Arabia trip short due to the terror attack.

He had a brief meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the airport. PM Modi strongly condemned the terror attack on Tuesday, stating that the guilty will be brought to justice and reaffirming India’s “unshakable” resolve to fight terrorism.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.