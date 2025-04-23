Terror attack in Kashmir a shock to the entire world, says D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday termed the attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir’s Pahalgam "a huge shock to the entire world" as he strongly condemned this "heinous act of terrorism" and demanded that the terrorists and the organisations responsible must be crushed.

"We must treat this incident with utmost seriousness. The Central government must act with alertness and responsibility. As soon as the Chief Minister was informed of the incident, a team led by Minister Santosh Lad was immediately sent (to J&K) on behalf of the state government," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said, while addressing the media at the party office here.

"It is truly a disturbing development that such a terrorist attack has taken place in the name of religion. The Congress party condemns it. Our party has made it clear that it stands with the Central government on this matter. The Central government must crush these terrorists. Stern action must be taken against such terrorist organisations. Regardless of which country they belong to, these groups must be uprooted. Peace must be restored in Kashmir," he emphasised.

"This is the first time I have seen a killing based purely on religion. I am shocked at the direction our society is heading. This is unbearable. I pray to God that the souls of the deceased may rest in peace and that their families may find the strength to bear this grief," he added.

"I just spoke with the families of those killed in the attack. I have spoken with the district minister of Shivamogga and with police officials, and I have instructed them to meet the bereaved families," he said.

Shivakumar said that this incident will have implications on foreign relations, on tourism, and on the citizens of our country, and the Central government must therefore convene an all-party meeting.

Asked whether he believed this was an intelligence failure, he said: "I will not comment on that. We are not here to politicise this issue. The central government must call an all-party meeting to discuss the matter. Protecting the nation is our top priority."

Shivakumar also offered his condolences over a phone call to the family members of Manjunath, a resident of Shivamogga, who was killed in the terrorist attack in front of his wife and son.

Speaking to Dr Ravikiran, Manjunath’s brother-in-law, over the phone on Wednesday morning, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "We are with you. Our government shares in your family’s grief. Consider me a member of your family - please do not lose courage.".

At the same time, he also spoke over the phone with the Shivamogga district in-charge minister and representatives of the district administration, instructing them to personally visit Manjunath’s family and offer condolences.

