YSRCP invites all political parties to Delhi protest

Tadepalli: YSRCP President and the former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy invited all the political parties to join the protest being organised by YSRCP in New Delhi scheduled on Wednesday to highlight the ongoing issues in Andhra Pradesh and said YSRCP would present the dire situation of the state to the nation.

Speaking in the party parliamentary meeting held in the camp office here on Saturday, the YSRCP President said YSRCP MPs will raise their voices in both houses of Parliament, discussing the murders, attacks, and property destruction happening in the state following the protest in National Capital and added that the aim is to bring national attention to these atrocities.

The YSRCP Chief said the escalating violence and lawlessness in the state necessitate the imposition of President’s Rule and this will serve as a stern warning to those responsible, particularly Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He added that YSRCP will also demonstrate protest during Assembly sessions, challenging the government during the Governor's speech.

The former chief minister said the state government has failed miserably in maintaining law and order and the recent murder in Vinukonda exemplifies the brutality prevailing. This incident was a deliberate attempt to send a message of fear to YSRCP members and supporters. The YSRCP President pointed out that the government, with the help of yellow media, is trying to distort the facts related to the Vinukonda incident and added that the bike burning incident is being falsely linked to the recent murder.

He said YSRCP never resorted to violence despite winning 86 percent of the seats in the last elections and ensured transparent governance and delivered schemes to everyone irrespective of their political affiliations. The YSRCP Chief said the Party must stand by its followers and workers and protect them from any harm and added that the safety and support of the party workers is paramount.

Also Read: What is Pawan Kalyan doing in Singapore? Read on

