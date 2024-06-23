YSRCP hits back at TDP, exposes land lease irregularities

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party slammed the TDP on Sunday for portraying government property in Visakhapatnam as party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's private residence. Targeting the ruling party, the YSRCP claimed that during the previous TDP administration, government land valued at billions of rupees was leased out for a mere Rs 1,000 per acre.

Taking to X, the YSRCP shared images depicting luxurious buildings owned by TDP. The party saracastically called them as 'huts' built by the ruling party. The opposition party claimed that the former TDP government had allocated huge chunks of land to itself in every district at nominal prices and secured the leasing for a 99 year period.

వేల కోట్లు విలువ చేసే ప్రభుత్వ భూమిని, గత టీడీపీ ప్రభుత్వంలో కేవలం 1,000 రూపాయలకి లీజుకి తీసుకుని, చంద్రబాబు నాయుడు గారు కట్టుకున్న పూరి గుడిసె ఇదే! ఈ లీజు ద్వారా, ఈ స్ధలం ఏకంగా 99 సంవత్సరాల పాటు టీడీపీకే సొంతం అనేలా చట్టవిరుద్ధంగా రాయించుకున్నారు. ఇలాంటి భూములు… pic.twitter.com/K2adwf26DB — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 23, 2024

Recently, the TDP accused the YSRCP of spending crores of public money on a palatial residence in Visakhapatnam. Referring to the mansion built atop sea-facing Rushikonda hill in the port city, the ruling party leaders alleged the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had built it for his use.

YSRCP strongly contested the claims of the TDP and said the ruling party is misleading the people by labelling the government property as Jagan’s personal assets. Former minister Gudivada Amarnath termed the TDP’s allegation as ‘atrocious’ and clarified that these are government buildings and the current government could use it for visits of President, Governor or other important dignitaries to Andhra Pradesh.

