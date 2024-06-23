Guntur's pride: School friends become DGPs in AP and Puducherry

In a rare instance, two friends from the same town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh have achieved high-ranking positions in the police department. Meet the friends Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and B Srinivas who are now serving as Directors General of Police (DGPs) in different regions.

Dwaraka is the present state police chief of Andhra Pradesh while Srinivas is the DGP of Puducherry. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer, was appointed as the AP DGP on Friday while Srinivas has been serving as the DGP for about a year.

Both the high-ranking officials began their education together at a local primary school in Guntur. They studied together at Patibandla Sitaramaiah High School and also completed their post graduation from the same university — Hyderabad Central University.

After finishing their studies, both succeeded in the highly competitive Civil Services Examination. Dwaraka joined the Andhra Pradesh Cadre in 1989 and following the state's bifurcation served as Police Commissioner in Vijayawada before assuming his current role as DGP of Andhra Pradesh.

Srinivas cleared the UPSC exam and was selected for the Jammu and Kashmir Cadre in 1990. Last June, he took charge as DGP of Puducherry. As per reports, Patibandla Sitaramayya School is preparing to felicitate the top cops and celebrate their journey with an aim to inspire the young generation.

