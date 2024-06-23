'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan breaks down in front of Deepak Chaurasia; recalls getting Rs 100 for short film

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant and TV actor Sai Ketan Rao opened up about his life struggles inside the house during a conversation with journalist Deepak Chaurasia, recalling how he received just Rs 100 for a role in a short film.

In a video shared by the show's makers on Sunday, Sai, who is known for his roles in TV shows 'Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali' and 'Imlie', became emotional while speaking with Deepak.

Sai is seen crying in the video and saying to Deepak: "2016 me maine ek short film kia tha... hero ka bhai tha main (In 2016, I did a short film in which I played the role of the hero's brother)."

Sai was referring to the 2016 Telugu short film 'Devil in Disguise'.

The actor then continued, "Rs 100 mile the mujhe or is pure time me struggle kafi tha. Hamari situation bahut hi kharab thi... maine sab kuch kho dia... paise kho diye opportunities kho diye, My father was never there in my life (I got Rs 100 for my role in the short film. There were a lot of struggles. Our situation was very bad... I lost everything -- money, opportunities, etc. My father was never there in my life)."

Deepak replied sympathetically, saying, "So sad," to which Sai further added, " Unhone hame chodh dia (My father had left us)."

The video ends with Deepak consoling Sai, saying, "Don't cry."

The post is captioned: "Hero ka bhai tha, 100 rupay mile the - Sai Ketan gets real about his life struggles."

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

Meanwhile, Sai has been featured in TV shows like 'Chashni' and 'Agni Sakshi', and web series such as 'The Baker and the Beauty', 'Aham Bhramhasmi', 'Love Studio', 'Beyond Breakup', and 'Three Half Bottles'.

He has also starred in Telugu movies like 'Most Eligible Bachelor', 'Ajay Passayyadu', 'Strangers', 'Pellikuturu Party', and others.

