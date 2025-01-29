YS Jagan's Stylish Look in London Rocks Social Media

There is always a sense of curiosity and excitement whenever glimpses of former CM and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emerge from his international travels. His overseas appearances often spark public interest, and his latest pictures from London are no exception.

Recent images of Jagan, captured on the streets of London, have taken social media by storm. Ditching his signature white shirt and khaki ensemble, Jagan has embraced a more contemporary look, sporting trendy jeans paired with a beige jacket. His refreshed style has caught the attention of netizens, with many noting how strikingly different he appears from his usual self.

While in India, Jagan almost exclusively sticks to his traditional attire, making these latest pictures all the more intriguing for his followers. His transformation has sparked widespread discussion, with many social media users praising his stylish new avatar.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been in London for the past few weeks and is yet to return to Andhra Pradesh.