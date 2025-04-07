Pulkit Samrat 'learns like a good boy' as he preps for his next

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Pulkit Samrat will be seen playing the challenging role of a boxer for the first time in his career in his next, “Glory".

As part of his preparation, Pulkit has been undergoing a rigorous training regime to perfectly portray himself as a boxer on screen. He treated the netizens with an insight into his prep by dropping a video where he is learning the nuances of boxing from the professionals.

He dropped a video on his Instagram stories where two people are boxing, while Pulkit sits in the corner of the ring, "learning from them like a good boy".

“Glory” which will mark Pulkit's OTT debut will also see Divyenndu in a crucial role. Netflix’s sports crime thriller delves into themes of family, ambition, greed, and the relentless pursuit of Olympic dreams.

It will share the tale of a violent attack that tears a family apart, forcing Raghubir Singh, a revered boxing coach, to reconcile with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi. As old grudges resurface, the thirst for vengeance grows stronger. With the boxing ring calling, Olympic dreams hang in the balance. The price of revenge is steep, and buried secrets are ready to surface, threatening to unravel everything.

The series has been produced by Mohit Shah and Karan Anshuman under the banner of Atomic Films.

Pulkit has an exciting lineup ahead with Dhiraj Kumar's "Suswagatam Khushamadeed". His electrifying chemistry with debutant Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, has already created a massive buzz among cinephiles.

Produced by Sharwan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj, Deepak Dhar, Azaan Ali, Suneel Rao, and Javed Deoriawale, "Suswagatam Khushamadeed" enjoys an ensemble cast with Sahil Vaid, Priyanka Singh, Late Rituraj Singh, Meghna Malik, Late Arun Bali, Neela Mulherkar, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Prashant Singh, Rajkumar Kanoujia, Mehul Surana, Shruti Ulfat, and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.