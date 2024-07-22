YS Jagan's 3-Day Visit to Delhi

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh State Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to visit New Delhi on 23rd July, 2024 i.e Tuesday. Jagan is going to stay in the national capital for three days from 23 July to 25th July.

According to reports, Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in a protest in Delhi the day after tomorrow. Jagan will be accompanied by YSRCP Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and party's senior leaders who are going stage a protest against TDP-plus government in AP.