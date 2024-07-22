Kamala Harris calls Biden's achievements 'unmatched' in first remarks

Washington, July 22 (IANS) US President Joe Biden’s legacy of achievements was "unmatched" in modern history, Vice-President Kamala Harris said Monday in her first public remarks after taking over the presidential ticket from him.

Harris addressed student athlete champions from American colleges on the South Lawns of the White House, standing in for Biden who is recovering from a Covid-19 infection at one of his homes in Delaware. It was from there that he announced on Sunday that he was ending his bid for re-election and endorsing Harris, who has since taken over the ticket and is moving swiftly to lock the nomination.

"Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history," Harris said, adding: "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office."

Harris recounted her own personal journey with President Biden, which started with her friendship with his late son Beau Biden. Harris got to know him as Attorneys General for California and Delaware, respectively.

"Back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Bo revered in his father, at the same qualities that I have seen every day in our President, his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart, and his deep love of our country. And I am a first-hand witness to that every day. Our President Joe Biden fights for the American people and we are deeply deeply grateful for his service to our nation," she said.

Harris is running on the achievements of the three and half years of the Biden-Harris administration and although the President is out of the race, ousted by the party for his perceived inability to defeat his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump, triggered by his disastrous performance in the first presidential debate late June, she has embraced the administration’s achievements. The Republicans will make sure they tie her up to its failures as they intend to.

