C Narayanaswamy appointed Oppn leader in K’taka Legislative Council

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) The BJP on Monday appointed senior party leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

Welcoming the decision, state BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said in a post on X, "Recognising his leadership and commitment towards the party, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who has been a voice for the rights of the marginalised communities on Constitutional rights, the BJP leadership had earlier given him an opportunity to enter the Legislative Council. By appointing him as the Leader of the Opposition in the Council, the party has now sent a message that social justice is a priority for the BJP.”

The decision to appoint Narayanaswamy comes at a crucial time to effectively raise voice against the Congress government, which is facing public wrath in connection with the misappropriation of Rs 187 crore from the Maharshi Valmiki Tribal Welfare Corporation meant for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes, Vijayendra said.

“I warmly congratulate Narayanaswamy and express my gratitude to the senior leadership of the party for selecting him,” he added.

The LoP's position fell vacant after Kota Srinivas Poojari was elected to the Lok by a record margin from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat in the recently held elections.

The move by the party is also seen as a setback to former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi, who was reportedly hopeful of getting the post.

