YS Jagan: Attacks and Killings of Our Leaders To Suppress YSRCP

Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy strongly reacted to the ongoing attacks against YSRCP leaders and party workers. Taking a severe objection to CM Chandrababu and TDP's claims, opposition leader YS Jagan said A tyrannical rule prevails in the state. He alleged the law and order in AP collapsed and completely out of order. "People's dignity and lives are unprotected. These atrocities are being committed to suppress the YSRCP." He expressed his anger through a post on X (formerly Twitter).

YS Jagan stated, "Within a month and a half of the new government taking office, Andhra Pradesh has become synonymous with murders, rapes, politically motivated attacks, and destruction. The recent murder incident in Vinukonda is the pinnacle of this. The heinous crime that took place in broad daylight is a disgrace to the government. Individuals, including the Chief Minister, who should be acting responsibly, are covertly encouraging such atrocities with political malice."

రాష్ట్రంలో రాక్షస పాలన కొనసాగుతోంది. లా అండ్‌ ఆర్డర్‌ అన్నది ఎక్కడా కనిపించడంలేదు. ప్రజల మాన, ప్రాణాలకు రక్షణ లేకుండా పోయింది. వైయస్సార్‌సీపీని అణగదొక్కాలన్న కోణంలో ఈ దారుణాలకు పాల్పడుతున్నారు. కొత్త ప్రభుత్వం వచ్చి నెలన్నర రోజుల్లోనే ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్‌ అంటే హత్యలు, అత్యాచారాలు,… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 18, 2024

Jagan further stated, "People in power have rendered the Redbook Constitution and all administrative bodies, including the police, ineffective. As a result, criminals and murderers are running rampant. I strongly warn Chandrababu that power is not permanent and that he should abandon violent methods. There is a need for a special investigation by central government agencies into the violent incidents that have occurred since the new government was formed. I urge Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. I assure YSRCP workers not to lose heart, as we will support them in every possible way. I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Rasheed, who was killed by TDP workers in Vinukonda."