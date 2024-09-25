Watch Pothina Mahesh's Shocking Comments against Pawan Kalyan

YSRCP leader Pothina Venkata Mahesh sharply criticized AP Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Hindu Dharma, questioning his understanding of Sanatana Dharma.

Addressing the media at the party’s central office, Mahesh stated that the TDP coalition government was exploiting the sacred Tirumala laddu for political gain. He questioned Pawan's motives behind his penance fast, stating that his actions were fueling controversy rather than resolving it. Mahesh further criticized Pawan for engaging in temple purification rituals and speaking on Hindu traditions without genuine understanding.

Highlighting contradictions in statements made by the TTD EO, CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Minister Lokesh on the ghee supplied to the TTD, Mahesh questioned whether Pawan's penance was truly religious or a cover for other political issues. He reminded that Pawan had previously made conflicting remarks about his faith and demanded clarity on his beliefs.

Mahesh stated that Pawan was using religion to incite communal tensions, noting his past claims of sacrifice for Prajarajyam and later for Chandrababu Naidu. He also questioned why Pawan wasn't focusing his penance on critical issues like opposing the Vizag Steel Plant's privatization, flood relief in Vijayawada, or condemning the rape incident involving his associate Johnny Master.

Mahesh further mocked Pawan for mixing politics with penance, pointing out that despite being on a fast, Pawan participated in the shooting of his movie Harihara Veeramallu in Mangalagiri, questioning the sincerity of his commitment to Sanatana Dharma.

