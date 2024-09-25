BC Leaders Anil Kumar Yadav, Karumuri Fire on R Krishnaiah

Former Ministers and BC leaders Anil Kumar Yadav and Karumuri Nageswara Rao fired on R Krishnaiah. YSRCP leaders expressed disappointment over R. Krishnaiah joining hands with Chandrababu, stating it was unfortunate as Chandrababu's actions were destabilizing the state and undermining democracy by purchasing opposition members.

YSRCP highlighted that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed Krishnaiah with the hope that he would work for the upliftment of BC communities. It noted that despite having several capable leaders in the party, YS Jagan trusted Krishnaiah to represent the voice of BCs in the national capital and Parliament and therefore, offered him the Rajya Sabha seat.

Krishnaiah’s decision to side with Chandrababu had caused a serious betrayal to the BC community. It stated that this move had harmed the trust and respect placed in him by the party and people.

YSRCP also pointed out that people were observing both Chandrababu’s alleged purchase of leaders and Krishnaiah’s resignation. Chandrababu is using such tactics to cover up his failure in providing effective governance. YSRCP stated that Krishnaiah's actions would not weaken the YSR Congress Party, and that the public would definitely respond strongly and teach a lesson when the time comes.



