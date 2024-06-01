CM Jagan Returns to a Rousing Welcome After London Tour

Vijayawada, May 31, 2024 - Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Vijayawada today accompanied by his family members. They returned from a trip to London.

A grand welcome greeted CM Jagan at Gannavaram Airport. Several ministers, MLAs, MLCs, party leaders, and supporters turned out in large numbers to welcome their beloved CM. The party cadre gathered in large numbers and they cheered and waved at the Chief Minister. From the airport, the CM left for his Tadepalli residence.

CM Jagan expressed confidence that the YSRCP government will continue in power for another five years with the people's support. In a statement before his arrival, he recalled that the party came to power five years ago with divine blessings and a historic mandate from the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Marking the YSRCP government's five-year completion, Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 30th. He wrote that the government could accomplish many welfare and development programs in the last five years with God's blessings and unwavering public support.

After the recent state polls concluded on May 13, CM Jagan spent a few days at his Tadepalli residence before flying to London on May 17. His wife Bharati and daughters Harsha and Varsha accompanied him on the tour.

The Chief Minister is expected to chair a cabinet meeting soon to discuss the government's agenda for the next term based on its renewed mandate.