ECI registers 10.58 pc polling in first few hours of voting in Bihar

Patna, June 1 (IANS) Even as a crippling heatwave gripped Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) registered 10.58 per cent polling till 9 A.M. on the eight Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in the seventh and last phase on Saturday.

A maximum of 12.39 per cent polling was registered in Patliputra Lok Sabha Constituency followed by adjoining Jahanabad where the ECI registered 12.21 per cent polling.

The poll panel registered 11.75 per cent polling in Karakat, 11.18 per cent in Sasaram, 10.76 per cent in Patna Sahib, 9.32 per cent in Arrah, 9.17 per cent in Nalanda and 8.32 per cent in Buxar Lok Sabha constituencies.

RJD chief Lalu Yadav along with his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Rohini Acharya cast their votes at the booth set up in Patna's Veterinary College, which comes under the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency.

At that time, there was a crowd of Lalu Yadav's supporters and everyone rushed outside the booth to meet him.

There is a contest between NDA and the Grand Alliance for the Patna Sahib and Patliputra Lok Sabha seats.

In Patliputra, the contest is between Ramkripal Yadav of the BJP and Lalu Yadav's daughter and RJD candidate Misa Bharti.

In the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat, there is a contest between Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP) from the NDA and Congress candidate Anshul Avijit.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.