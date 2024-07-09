Texas: Major Human Trafficking Case Linked To Telugu States Unravelled

Princeton Police arrested four Indian nationals on charges of human trafficking, according to media reports on Tuesday. Local media reported that the detained persons were accused of running a ‘forced labour’ scheme in Colin County in Princeton.

The arrested persons were identified as Chandan Dasireddy (24), Santhosh Katkoori (31), Dwaraka Gunda (31) and Anil Male (37). According to Princeton Police Sgt. Carolyn Crawford over a dozen people are involved in the forced labour scheme while she suspected that more than 100 women were trafficked.

Princeton Police Department said these arrests were made in March after they responded to a call from an individual who works for the pest control company. The company workers visited the house located at the 1000 block of Ginsburg Lane to inspect it for possible bed bugs. They reportedly saw “each room… had 3-5 young females sleeping on the floors.”

The victims included, both men and women, were working as programmers for alleged shell companies,, the police added. They also seized multiple laptops, phones, printers, and fraudulent documents while searching the house.

