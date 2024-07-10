Under Naidu's Pressure, Senior IAS Officer Takes Shocking Decision!

Vijayawada: Senior IAS officer Praveen Prakash, who played a crucial role in the YS Jagan government as the Principal Secretary in the CMO and Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department (GAD), has made a sensational decision. IAS Praveen Prakash has decided to opt for retirement from his service.

Praveen Prakash had submitted an application for voluntary retirement to the Andhra Pradesh government. Interestingly, the Andhra Pradesh government has approved his request. With the government's approval, Praveen Prakash will retire voluntarily on September 30.

A 1994 batch IAS officer, Praveen Prakash is considered a close aide of former CM YS Jagan. Praveen Prakash was on central deputation when Jagan became Chief Minister in May 2019.

In June 2019, shortly after assuming office, Jagan brought him back to Andhra Pradesh. He appointed him as Principal Secretary in the Chief Minister's Office, in addition to giving him the additional charge of Principal Secretary (Political) in the General Administration Department. Subsequently, he served as the Principal Secretary for School Education in the Jagan government. He led the reforms of Jagan government in the education sector.

After the shocking results of the Andhra Pradesh elections that made many raise their eyebrows, things changed drastically. The newly formed government, led by Chandrababu Naidu, transferred 19 IAS officers in key administrative positions. However, three IAS officers close to YS Jagan were kept on the bench without new positions.

Praveen Prakash is one of them, along with Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Y. Srilakshmi (1988 batch), and Special Chief Secretary for Revenue (Excise), Rajat Bhargava (1990 batch).