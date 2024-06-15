Watch: Vundavalli Arun Kumar's Sensational Comments

Rajamahendravaram: Former MP Vundavalli Arunkumar has dared Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to respond to the accusations coming from the communists and the public that 20 lakh EVMs went missing during the recent Lok Sabha elections in the country. If 60 lakh EVMs were imported for this election, only 40 lakh devices were used and where are the remaining 20 lakh EVMs, he asked.

Vundavalli said that if the Election Commission was asked about the use of EVMs through the Right to Information Act, they would say we have no idea. Speaking to the media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Friday, he said when the same question is put to the state government it deflects it and redirects to the Election Commission.

Vundavalli further said that a communist leader has brought the issue of missing EVMs to his attention. He added that Chandrababu had expressed doubts about the functioning of EVMs in the past, so he should now demand an inquiry into the case. People should not have a suspicion that their votes went to some other party or candidate, he added.

