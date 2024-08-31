TGNAB conducts surprise inspections at 25 pubs in Hyderabad, RR district

Hyderabad: As part of its massive crackdown against the drug menace the Telangana Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and Excise and Prohibition department conducted raids on 25 pubs in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts on Friday night.

The surprise checks were carried out at these pubs between 11 pm and 1 am. During random inspection, the officials of TGNAB and excise and prohibition department tested a total of 130 persons using drug detection kits.

VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director of Excise Enforcement, told media persons that six persons were found positive in the drug detection test. He added that two individuals at Whisky Samba and two more at Zero 40 and one each at Club Rogue and Xora were found to have consumed drugs. The police have started a search operation for drug peddlers.

