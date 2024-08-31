Farooq Abdullah slams Assam CM for scrapping two-hour 'namaz break' in Assembly on Fridays

Srinagar, Aug 31 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah on Saturday slammed the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for scrapping the two-hour namaz break in Assembly on Fridays.

“India is known for unity in diversity and governments must protect every religion,” the NC Patron told media persons after paying obeisance at the shrine of Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom in the old city area of Srinagar atop the Hari Parbat hillock.

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state Assembly would discontinue the two-hour break provided on Fridays to facilitate Muslim legislators to offer Namaz.

“The rule will be implemented from the next session,” the Assam Chief Minister said.

Farooq Abdullah said India has every religion and every language be it Tamil Nadu, Kashmir, Bengal or Maharashtra.

“Every state has a different culture and that is why India is a federal structure. We have to protect every religion,” the senior Abdullah said.

He added nothing is permanent and everything changes with time. “Good things will prevail again. We will tell them, let our government come, not to indulge in such activities,” he added.

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir must also respect and protect the people of every religion.

“We have to take care of people from every religion. When our approach towards them is good then it will be good across the country,” he said.

When asked about PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s statement where she described NC Vice President Omar Abdullah’s remarks as ‘regrettable’ regarding the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami once considered elections ‘Haram’ (forbidden), but now that has become ‘Halal’ (permissible) as they decided to participate in the election, the senior Abdullah said nothing will be achieved by pointing fingers at each other.

“I will not say anything about her (Mehbooba Mufti). May God bless her. May she tread her path but think about protecting the country. Nothing will come out of pointing fingers at each other. She must shun this attitude,” he said.

He also congratulated the former members of the banned Jamaat for contesting the Assembly elections.

