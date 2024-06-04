Sharmila Losing Deposit: Kadapa Parliament Seat

AP Elections Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and party’s Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate Sharmila has secured a meagre 7,068 votes after four rounds of counting of votes in the parliamentary constituency while YSRCP MP Candidate YS Avinash Reddy has got over 40,000 votes and is leading with a comfortable majority over his rival candidates from other parties.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Pulivendula assembly constituency is part of Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and therefore, Sharmila is not only pitted against Avinash but also her own brother indirectly.

In the 2019 General elections, YS Avinash won the seat with 7,77,967 votes with a vote share of 64.56 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency. The TDP candidate C Adi Narayana Reddy came second with over four lakh votes. Avinash also won the same seat in the 2014 general elections.

