Mastan Sai held in Varalakshmi Tiffin Center drugs case

Hyderabad: Mastan Sai, whose name cropped up in Tollywood actor Raj Tarun and his ex-girlfriend Lavanya feud, has been arrested by the Guntur police. He was arrested in connection with the Varalakshmi Tiffin Center drugs case.

He was absconding after the police arrested the tiffin centre owner Prabhakar Reddy, his associate Venkata Shiva Sai Kumar and a consumer-cum-peddler in September 2023. They were allegedly involved in smuggling illegal drugs including cocaine and MDMA from Goa to the city. Sai was the fourth accused in the case and was evading arrest for months.

The police have also recovered 30 mg of drugs from Mastan Sai. He was caught red handed by the police while trying to transport cocaine from Delhi to Vijayawada. He is also facing some serious allegations. Raj Tarun’s ex-girlfriend Lavanya had lodged a rape case against him in Guntur. As per some reports, he is also accused of harassing and blackmailing several women and several hundreds of videos of women were found on his phone.

