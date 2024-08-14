YSRCP delegation to meet National SC Commission in Delhi today

Tadepalli: A delegation from the YSR Congress Party will meet the National SC Commission at 11:00 am in New Delhi today.

The delegation will file a formal complaint concerning the recent acts of vandalism on Dr BR Ambedkar statue, a monument dedicated to social justice, at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam located in Vijayawada.

The YSRCP delegation includes leaders MP Gurumurthy, former ministers Adimulapu Suresh and Merugu Nagarjuna, former MP Nandigam Suresh, MLC Monditoka Arun Kumar, and former MLA Kaile Anil Kumar, among others.