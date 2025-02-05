Raj Tarun-Lavanya Case: Mastan Sai Arrested and Tests Positive for Narcotics

A significant twist has emerged in the ongoing case involving Tollywood actors Raj Tarun and Lavanya. According to TV9 Telugu, the Narsingi Police in Hyderabad have arrested Mastan Sai, a key figure linked to the controversy. Notably, Sai was previously implicated in the Gachibowli Varalakshmi Tiffin Center drug case.

Lavanya had earlier identified Mastan Sai in her statements, alleging that he played a pivotal role in her breakup with Raj Tarun. She accused him of secretly recording private videos of multiple women and using them for blackmail. According to reports from RTV, Lavanya provided crucial evidence to the police, including a hard disk allegedly containing over 300 such videos.

The case took a dramatic turn last year when Lavanya filed a complaint against Raj Tarun, accusing him of deception under the pretext of marriage. She also alleged that she was coerced into undergoing an abortion and claimed Raj had been unfaithful to her with actress Malvi Malhotra. Furthermore, she accused Malvi and her brothers of issuing threats against her. However, Raj Tarun denied these allegations, clarifying that while he had been in a relationship with Lavanya, their breakup stemmed from issues related to drug addiction and harassment. He also refuted any romantic connection with Malvi Malhotra, emphasizing that she resides in Mumbai while he is based in Hyderabad.

During her past media interactions, Lavanya acknowledged her previous arrest in a drug-related case but maintained that it was unrelated to her dispute with Raj Tarun.

With Mastan Sai’s recent arrest, fresh details have emerged from the police remand report. Authorities revealed that both Mastan Sai and his associate Khaja tested positive for drugs, leading to a case being registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. Lavanya’s complaint further alleged that during a 2022 party at Mastan Sai’s residence, she was given drugs and filmed without her consent.