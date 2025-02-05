ISL in Shillong will boost Meghalaya’s football culture: Mumbai City captain Chhangte

Shillong, Feb 5 (IANS) Mumbai City FC skipper Lallianzuala Chhangte is all set and geared up to feature in the Indian Super League’s (ISL) debut in Meghalaya with NorthEast United FC hosting the Islanders at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

Chhangte is cheering the move to play the top-tier in the north-eastern state since he believes strongly in the tremendous impact it is slated to have in the footballing culture there. The 27-year-old is thrilled with the prospect of the Highlanders playing their final three home league games of the season in Shillong, as Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC are set to visit them in the coming weeks.

Expressing his encouraging thoughts behind this endeavour, Chhangte said, “Shillong is a beautiful place and to play an ISL game there will be lovely. I hope that the fans turn up in big numbers, not just the NorthEast United FC fans, but also the supporters of Mumbai City FC.

"I am positive about the impact that the matches taking place there will have on the footballing culture of Meghalaya. It gives the people there a never-seen opportunity to experience an ISL game live. I hope we put up a good match for them and come back victorious, of course!”

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky echoed similar feelings as Chhangte, expressing his excitement towards playing in different conditions.

“To be honest, I am looking forward to going there. Everyone told me it's a very nice place with very nice people. So I am looking forward to being there and seeing a part of India I have not seen yet. I am looking forward to playing away in different, much cooler conditions, and also playing good football and trying to win,” Kratky said.

With the playoffs nearing, Mumbai City FC are presently placed at the sixth spot having 28 points from 18 matches. With Odisha FC (25), Kerala Blasters FC (24), and Punjab FC (23) following them closely in the standings, the race to finish in the top-six looks likely to go right down the wire.

Chhangte reflected on their assertive 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the semi-final against FC Goa last season to signify his team’s winning mentality, something that he believes will keep them in the pursuit for the top honours consistently.

"The first leg of the semi-final last season against FC Goa was one of the most memorable games I have played in the ISL. It showed the true spirit of the players, given how difficult the situation was. We always back ourselves to stay in the hunt for the win and I am sure we will sustain a similar mentality moving forward,” Chhangte said.

The Islanders will, however, have to first fend off competition from NorthEast United FC for that, who are fourth in the standings with 29 points from 19 games. Unbeaten in their last eight games, the Highlanders will be eager to carry forward this impeccable form to their new home in Shillong too.

