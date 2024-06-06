Jagan spotted with smiles, takes defeat in his stride

Tadepalli: Days after the announcement of Andhra Pradesh Assembly election results, the newly elected MLAs, MPs and also MLCs of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) met with party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

The meeting came in the wake of a string of attacks on YSRCP workers and social media supporters by activists of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). The party leaders told YS Jagan that the YSRCP regime has done good for the people and they believe the party will bounce back in future.

The people have taken note of the dedicated efforts you (referring to Jagan) have undertaken to improve the quality of life for every household in the state. The significant progress made in areas such as agriculture, education, healthcare, and others will be remembered as commendable initiatives that have positively changed the lives of the people, they said.

Amid allegations of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) tampering, conspiracies involving the Election Commission and certain police officers, the number of winning seats have been reduced. Yet, the vote share of the party touched 40 percent due to the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government. The governance over the last five-year term will be regarded as a benchmark for effective and transparent administration. The YSRCP party has established itself as a trustworthy and dependable party in the minds of the people. They know that the YSRCP regime fulfilled its promises and commitments, the YSRCP leaders added.

The party leaders expressed grave concerns to YS Jagan over the widespread attacks carried out by the TDP workers across the state. They brought to his attention that the TDP supporters were on a rampage, indulging in violent acts, destroying properties and assaults throughout the state.

To which, YS Jagan said the party’s legal team is taking appropriate legal measures to address these issues. We have also lodged a formal complaint with the Governor regarding the violence in the state. He advised the party leaders to stand by the party's foot soldiers and social media warriors who were targeted by the TDP workers.

Also Read: Incidents of TDP Goons Attacking YSRCP Workers Emerge