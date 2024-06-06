OMG (O Manchi Ghost) Releasing On June 14 

The amalgamation of horror and comedy makes it a deadly combination. Films of these kinds aren’t restricted to one section of the audience. They will get the same reception in theatres or streaming platforms. That’s the reason filmmakers show special interest in making horror and comedy films. Under these circumstances, the film 'O Manchi Ghost' is coming under the banner of Mark Set Networks with Shankar Marthand directing it.

Popular comedian Vennela Kishore, Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, Navami Gayak, Naveen Neni, Rajath Raghav, and comedian Raghu Babu played key roles in this film. Dr.Abinika Inabathuni is the producer of this film, while Anup Rubens provides the music. The glimpse, song lyrical, and teaser released from the movie have already received a good response.

Now, the makers announced the film’s release date. OMG will be hitting the theatres on June 14th. Vennela Kishore, Nandita Swetha, Shakalaka Shankar, and Navami Gayak are seen with weird expressions in the release date poster. As the promotional material suggests, OMG will create a laughing riot in theatres, and at the same time will also scare with horror elements.

The makers will come up with more updates as the release date is not far away.