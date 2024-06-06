Videos: Incidents of TDP Goons Attacking YSRCP Workers Emerge

Vijayawada: The peaceful environment during the last five years of YS Jagan's government has been disrupted by the actions of TDP workers following their party's landslide victory in alliance with the BJP and Jana Sena Party in the recent Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.

TDP workers have caused chaos across several districts, entering YSRCP workers' homes and assaulting them, pushing women who tried to intervene, and damaging private and public properties in various locations. They were caught on camera tearing down a YSRCP flag and the flagpole.

Unable to bear the mental and physical harassment from TDP workers, a YSRCP social media convener identified as Yalamanchili Praveen tragically took his own life by hanging himself from a tree near his home. He was a resident of Suryaraopeta village of Pedavegi mandal.

In Pulivendula, TDP goons attacked a YSRCP worker named Adi Seshu with sharp weapons, threatening women with dire consequences if they intervened, an incident captured on CCTV footage.

In Tirupati's Chandragiri, local TDP leaders assaulted YSRCP leaders and ward members at different locations. TDP workers also attacked the house of a volunteer named Prithvi in Harijanwada village.

In Kalyandurg, they pelted stones at a YSRCP leader's residence, damaging several cars, while in Uravakonda, they were seen terrorizing and assaulting people in the presence of paramilitary forces.

Similar attacks were reported from West Godavari, where TDP and Jana Sena supporters surrounded and assaulted marginalized community members in full public view. In Guntur, Jana Sena goons attacked the owner of a hostel for having 'Reddy' in the hostel's name, forcing him to beg for mercy. TDP workers also destroyed a stone plaque unveiled by a former YSRCP minister Roja after the inauguration of a newly built wedding hall in her Nagari constituency in Chittoor.

