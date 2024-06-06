Telugu Indian Idol S3 Grand Launch on June 14

India's biggest musical reality show, 'Telugu Indian Idol' Season 3, is set to captivate audiences with its grand launch on June 14, exclusively on 'Aha'. This highly anticipated musical extravaganza features the sensational composer SS Thaman, alongside star singers Karthik and Geeta Madhuri as judges.

Hosted by Indian Idol alum Sri Rama Chandra, the show promises to showcase the incredible talents of its contestants, who will mesmerize the audience with their vocal prowess in this massive musical competition.

The recently released promo for Season 3, eagerly awaited by fans, starts with a vibrant entry by Sri Rama Chandra and remains impressive throughout. The presence of SS Thaman, Karthik, and Geeta Madhuri as judges has become a major highlight, with Thaman once again bringing his signature humor to the screen.

The promo hints at a musical celebration taken to the next level, featuring glimpses of contestants' performances that have only heightened the excitement. Overall, this promo has significantly increased curiosity and anticipation for Season 3.

Don't miss the most awaited musical show, airing on 'Aha' every Friday and Saturday at 7 PM.