GVMC YSRCP corporators meet YS Jagan 

Aug 01, 2024, 17:53 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tadepalli: YSR Congress Party Corporators of  Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation met with the former Chief Minister and YSRCP President  YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office here on Thursday. 

The meeting was attended by YSRCP North Andhra District Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with prominent party leaders including Kola Guruvulu, Tippala Nagireddy, Golagani Venkata Harikumari, Adeep Raj, KK Raju, Adari Anand, and several other leaders.

