YSRCP Welcomes Supreme Court's Decision on SC Categorization: A Step Towards Social Justice

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is dedicated to the upliftment of marginalized sections of society. With the noble intention of empowering these sections politically, socially, and economically, the YSRCP has undertaken numerous initiatives both as a political party and during its five-year rule, said former Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

Speaking to the media at the party's central office on Thursday, the former minister said that the allocation of ministerial positions, nominated posts, the implementation of various schemes, and the establishment of corporations during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government stand as testimony to the YSRCP's commitment to the upliftment of marginalized sections.

Adimulapu Suresh emphasized that the YSRCP has always viewed and treated any two sub-castes within the marginalized communities like two eyes, ensuring equal attention and care. Referring to the SC categorization issue, he said that even the recent judgment by the Honorable Supreme Court aligns with the YSRCP’s intention to aid the upliftment of the Scheduled Castes. The YSRCP sincerely wishes that the judgment by the Honorable Supreme Court be used not for opportunistic politics but to strengthen the Scheduled Castes in a manner that ensures justice for all, adhering to the spirit of the verdict in thought, word, and deed.

Vidadala Rajini's Response:

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s decision. It has been proven that justice always prevails. Many people have sacrificed their lives in this struggle. Justice has been served in the Supreme Court. We have been fighting for this victory for 30 years. Despite many challenges, our community has fought with determination. There were attempts to undermine our struggle for classification. We thank the judges who delivered this verdict. This decision will allow for 11% reservation for the Madiga community in Telangana and 7% in Andhra Pradesh. Classification should be immediately implemented in job notifications.

Similarly, educational institutions should also implement reservations in favor of classification. There were conspiracies to weaken the movement, and some people betrayed us. However, the entire society stood by the Madiga community. Many political parties and individuals supported us. We thank everyone who stood by us to uphold justice and righteousness. Special thanks to community leaders and the media. Justice has been served for the marginalized and poor communities. We are grateful to the Chief Justice and other judges. We also thank Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and Union Minister Kishan Reddy for their support. The Supreme Court's recent verdict should be implemented in education and job recruitments in the Telugu states. The governments have population data for SCs and STs, so it should also be implemented in the current job recruitments,” he said.

Also Read: 30-Year Struggle Vindicated: Justice Prevails in Supreme Court Verdict, Says Manda Krishna