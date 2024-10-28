Diwali 2024: Crackers Sale in AP to Soar as No Rains Predicts IMD

It was welcome news for the firecracker traders, who are preparing for an excellent Diwali in India, with the Meteorological Department predicting clear skies all over the state. There have been two consecutive wet Diwalis in recent years.

IMD-Amaravati scientist Dr S. Karunasagar has predicted that the next four days (28-31 October) will be dry. While some parts of the state may see cloudiness or thunderstorms, the rest of the state will remain dry, making it a great festive season.

A good weather forecast will lift the spirit of firecracker businessmen as they are waiting to see a huge sales record. The retailers have also collected crackers in Vizag, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Tirupati and other cities in advance from Tamil Nadu. The sales will start on 29th of October at special counters arranged by the businessmen and attract consumers with several discount offers.

According to P. Raju, a retail trader in Vizag, "Weather conditions are quite important as far as Diwali sales of firecrackers are concerned. We should have a healthy sale this time."

With the ongoing wedding season, this time, firecracker demand has picked up with a 10-15% price increase over last year. Despite the increased price, traders are still optimistic about selling the stock as some 300-400 retail stalls opened up in Vizag City and more than 250 in Vijayawada. Each stall purchased firecrackers worth between Rs 6 lakh to 10 lakh, which says much about their optimistic volume of sales.

However, the police department has warned sternly that those indulging in illegal storage or sale of firecrackers without proper government authorization will face legal consequences under the Explosive Substances Act and the IPC. Authorities have stressed the importance of selling firecrackers only in designated areas.

