Real Bomb, Not Real Boom: KTR Comments on Hyderabad Real Estate Collapse

Hyderabad’s dreams of homeownership have remained just dreams due to "HYDRAAs" blow, criticized KTR. On Monday, October 28, KTR posted on X, saying, “Your approach has turned the real estate boom into a real bust. Due to your misguided actions, there’s no one to buy or build; those who want to sell have no takers."

He further stated, "Your greed-driven decisions are leading Telangana towards decline. Once-bustling registration offices now lie idle. Every day of Congress's ten-month rule is adding to the state's losses," KTR condemned in his tweet.

KTR Comments on X:

Our thoughts are aimed at building wealth, while yours focus on draining what’s left.

When we handed you the golden goose, within ten months, you turned it into an empty shell.

Your foolish decisions have left people afraid—afraid to buy new things or sell the old.

Thanks to your "Hydra" blow, Hyderabad’s dreams of owning a home have faded.

Your tight-fisted policies have crushed the real estate boom, turning it into a real bust with no one to build or buy.

Your greedy decisions have driven the state into decline.

Once-bustling registration offices are now lifeless and deserted.

Every day of your ten-month sinful rule has cost the state dearly.

Your misfortune of ruling is sucking the life out of a golden Telangana, and here are the records from April to October to prove it.

