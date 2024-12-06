Chandrababu resorting to blackmail politics

Tadepalli, December 6: Stating that Chandrababu Naidu has been resorting to blackmail politics and misusing the police for political gains, YSRCP spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said the Kakinada Port deal was done in accordance with the law and not as being propagated by vested interests.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he explained that in the corporate sector, takeovers are very common, and the Aurobindo group purchased shares through normal procedures. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of using blackmail politics by filing false cases against YSRCP leaders for political mileage.

Rambabu alleged that Chandrababu Naidu has been using friendly media to propagate false stories about the Kakinada Port and filing false cases through the police, even though the deal between KV Rao and the Aurobindo group was conducted through mutual agreement. He further stated that the names of auditors and others were dragged into the case solely to blackmail industrialists by filing false cases. Rambabu emphasized that it was Margadarsi that broke the law, with the case still pending in the courts, while Aurobindo has no such record.

He also noted that the police have been registering cases against anyone named by the coalition government, while no complaints from their side have been taken into consideration, reflecting poorly on the functioning of the department. "Days will not always be the same," he said.

Rambabu accused Chandrababu Naidu of using Pawan Kalyan to stir up controversy and exploit the situation, as was seen when the PDS rice issue was raised, which eventually shifted to the Kakinada Port matter. He pointed out that it was the same Pawan Kalyan who had previously claimed that KV Rao was a proxy for Chandrababu Naidu, but now the story had changed.

On the PDS rice issue, Rambabu said that all TDP MLAs were involved in the smuggling of PDS rice, just as they were in other scams, such as those related to land, liquor, and mining.

Earlier, Ambati Rambabu had filed two cases with the Pattabhiuram police station for objectionable posts about him and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, which were made using the TDP's official Twitter handle. He also mentioned that morphed photos of YSRCP Chief were used on the JailTDP account.

Rambabu further alleged that one person named Seemaraju had been using abusive language against those wearing YSRCP party colors and claimed that Seemaraju was a puppet of Nara Lokesh.

"We have asked the police to take action in these two cases," Ambati Rambabu told the media after filing the complaint. "We filed cases in different police stations last month, but we have received no response so far. If no action is taken within the stipulated time, we will file a private complaint," he added.