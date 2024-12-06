Bureaucrats dominate Nitish Kumar, claims Tejashwi

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Friday claimed that bureaucrats were dominating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and not letting him speak.

The RJD leader alleged that CM Nitish could not assert his authority and was prevented from speaking in the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

He alleged that CM Nitish's governance has been reduced to a spectacle controlled by officials.

Tejashwi criticised Kumar's upcoming Mahila Samvad Yatra, a women-centric outreach initiative, saying it was an extravagant misuse of public funds.

"Rs 250 crore is being spent on this programme, which is an officer's loot journey," he claimed.

"If our party comes to power in 2025, we will provide 200 units of free electricity to the people," the former deputy Chief Minister said.

He also pledged to increase welfare pensions, including the widow pension, as part of his vision for governance.

On Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh's 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', the RJD leader termed it political posturing.

Tejashwi alleged that crime and corruption are at an all-time high in Bihar.

“No work is possible in government offices without a bribe. Widespread administrative inefficiency and corruption exist in the Nitish Kumar government," he said.

Tejashwi strongly criticised the state of governance in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish and targeted the BJP at both state and national levels.

He pointed out the irony of CM Nitish's long-standing demand for special state status for Bihar, which the BJP has "outrightly rejected".

On the 'Delhi Chalo call' by farmers, Tejashwi criticised the Central government for not honouring its promise.

"Prime Minister Modi had promised to double farmers' income but prioritised loan waivers for capitalists. PM Modi has not met the demands of agitating farmers. It is a central government's apathy toward the agrarian community," he said.

