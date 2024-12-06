Zeenat Aman looks forward to year-end with hilarious memes featuring herself

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who is known as the Queen of Instagram, is wrapping up the year with a bunch of laugh out loud memes.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and dropped several memes featuring the actress in her prime.

She also penned a hilarious caption as she wrote, “It’s the end of the week and the end of the year, and I just have to share these hilarious memes that the kids made. I was pondering a long caption, but I’m in a lighthearted mood”.

She further mentioned, “So here’s a meme for various moods. Share the one that suits you this Friday! Or for that matter, if you have a better caption than the ones on the pictures, put it down in the comments. Meme-at Aman is back”.

Earlier, the actress mulled over imperfections, and how social media has aggravated the problem of self-obsession.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “The first and last image are from our impromptu shoot in Goa, along with a few BTS! My photographer @taralouphoto and stylist @taniafadte are quite unhappy with the way my bob looks in this opening image but I decided to post it anyway. I had blow dried my hair myself that morning but it didn’t quite hold against the late monsoon humidity”.

She questioned how strange it is when people minutely scrutinise their own physical appearance.

She added, “I haven’t checked the research, but I imagine social media has only made our skin-deep self obsessions worse. I see it on my own feed - already beautiful people airbrushed into insipid facsimiles of one another. Every unique physical characteristic homogenised. It’s especially sad when one considers the physical traits they find beautiful in the people they love. It’s usually something that makes them unique and which we would never want them to change. Don’t think for a moment that I haven’t and don’t experience this strange dysmorphia myself”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.