AP Sankranti Holidays 2025: Official Dates and Extended Break for Students

This year's Sankranti festival will bring an extended break, providing an opportunity for students, professionals, and businesspeople to reunite with their families. The Andhra Pradesh government has recently addressed the ongoing uncertainty regarding the holiday schedule.

In Andhra Pradesh, there was confusion surrounding the length of the Sankranti holidays, with varying reports suggesting durations from five to nine days. Krishna Reddy, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has clarified that the official holidays will be observed from January 13 to January 19, as outlined in the academic calendar for 2024-25, according to reports from Telugu media.

Moreover, students will benefit from two additional days off, as January 11 and January 12 are a second Saturday and Sunday, respectively, preceding the official holiday period. This effectively extends the break to nine days for students.

While students enjoy the festive season, academic activities will continue as planned. The Formative Assessment Exams-IV for class 10 students are scheduled to be completed by January 29. Meanwhile, students from classes 1 to IX will have their exams by February 28.

Krishna Reddy has also refuted rumors that suggested a reduction in the holiday period due to school closures in certain districts caused by weather conditions. He emphasized that the official Sankranti holiday schedule remains intact and advised the public to disregard false information.

In Telangana, the State Board of Intermediate Education has not yet announced the holiday dates for intermediate students. However, the School Education Department has declared a seven-day holiday from January 11 to January 17.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have structured their holiday schedules to ensure students have sufficient time to celebrate Sankranti and prepare for their upcoming exams, maintaining a balance between festivities and academic responsibilities.

Also read: School Holidays Extended Due to Cold Wave: State-Wise List and Reopening Dates