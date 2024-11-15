AP Budget 2024: Is This Not Cheating? – Adimulapu Suresh

November 15, Tadepalli: Former Minister Adimulapu Suresh strongly criticized the budget presented by the coalition government, stating that it offers nothing beneficial for the people. Addressing a media conference at the YSR Congress Party central office in Tadepalli on Friday, he remarked that the budget is not in any way hopeful or beneficial for the public. He pointed out that the budget fails to allocate funds for the "Super Six" promises and accused the government of acting in a manner that only appears to be interested in empty rhetoric after the fact.

"The coalition government is undermining government schools. The budget has not allocated the necessary funds to fulfill the promises made to the poor. Chief Minister Jagan had promised to nurture every poor student into a 'Super Student,' but the coalition government is dismantling the education system," Suresh lamented.

He further criticized the budget, stating that it has deeply disappointed the people of the state. "The government has ignored the implementation of the 'Super Six' promises. The lack of proper fund allocations amounts to deceiving the public. Under the 'Mother's Blessing' scheme, Rs. 12,450 crores were to be provided to 83 lakh children, but the government has failed to allocate even half of that amount in the budget. Isn't this a betrayal of the people?"

Suresh continued, "During Jagan's tenure, 45,000 government schools were improved, children were provided with tablets, Baiju's content, and basic infrastructure, all with the aim of global-level development. But the coalition government has discarded all of these initiatives. Chandrababu is ruining the education system, and this will cause significant problems for future generations. Schemes must be implemented with a focus on poor students, and quality education must be made accessible to them. Failing to implement the manifesto is a matter of shame."

He criticized the budget for offering no hope for the people. "Even in 2014, Chandrababu failed to implement his manifesto, and when we raised questions about it, they removed it from the internet. But Jagan has fully implemented his manifesto and increased its value. Seven lakh students are waiting for DSC (District Selection Committee) posts, but despite promises, the government is changing its stance and now saying it will be implemented next year. During Jagan's tenure, a total of 21,108 teacher posts have been filled, while Chandrababu continues to destroy the education system."

Suresh also pointed out the government's failure to address critical issues: "Under the 'Girl Child Fund,' Rs. 37,000 crores were required, but there is no mention of it in the budget. The promised support for farmers, amounting to Rs. 10,000 crore, has not been allocated. The government has presented a budget that is out of touch with reality. Even in the IITs, students are not getting quality meals. Children are suffering from severe issues like dysentery, and many such incidents are taking place."

"Jagan has spent Rs. 73,000 crore on the education sector, so why is Chandrababu neglecting it? All the promises must be immediately implemented. In just five months, the education sector has been ruined. The process of adjusting teachers has been a failure. In 3,758 schools, students are suffering due to a lack of teachers. Meanwhile, Minister Lokesh is traveling abroad without any concern. If the manifesto is not implemented, we will fight for the people," Adimulapu Suresh warned.