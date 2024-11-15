Excellent exhibition of pace, bounce and aggression: Jay Shah lauds Anshul Kamboj's historic Ranji performance

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday congratulated Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj on making history after taking all 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy match against Kerala.

Shah said the pacer's spell was an 'excellent exhibition of pace, bounce and aggression' as he became the third player to do so in the tournament's history.

"A breathtaking performance by young Anshul Kamboj, as he finishes with all 10 wickets to his name in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy match between Kerala and Haryana. Congratulations, as you become only the third player to achieve this feat in the history of Ranji Trophy, with an excellent exhibition of pace, bounce and aggression," the BCCI secretary wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kamboj achieved the unique landmark by picking 10-49 in 30.1 overs as Haryana dismissed Kerala for 291 on Day Three of the match at Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium in Lahli, Rohtak. In the process, he also completed 50 wickets in his 19th first-class cricket appearance.

Kamboj joins an exclusive list of bowlers achieving all ten wickets in a Ranji Trophy game, featuring Premangsu Chatterjee, who took 10/20 in the Bengal-Assam game in 1956 and Pradeep Sunderam, who picked 10/78 in the Rajasthan-Vidarbha match in 1985.

Kamboj entered day three after picking eight wickets on the second day and took out Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger in quick fashion to complete a stunning ten-fer. In September, during Duleep Trophy games at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, Kamboj had picked 8-69 to become only the third pacer to record an eight-wicket haul in the tournament after Debasis Mohanty (10/46) and Ashoke Dinda (8/123).

Hailing from Karnal, Kamboj came into the limelight by picking 17 scalps from 10 matches and playing a pivotal role in Haryana winning the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. He then played three matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 and picked two wickets.

Kamboj recently played for India ‘A’ in the Emerging Men’s Asia Cup in Oman last month, and took four wickets in three games. In international cricket, only Jim Laker of England, Anil Kumble of India and Ajaz Patel of New Zealand have picked all ten wickets in a single innings of a Test match.

