Andhra Pradesh rains: Flash flood alert in these districts

With the depression over Bay of Bengal continuing, a flash flood alert has been sounded for several districts in Andhra Pradesh. In its report, the weather department has warned for flash floods in erstwhile Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts at 11.30 am on Tuesday.

The weatherman has said the depression is heading towards north which may result in heavy rainfall in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh until September 11. Strong winds with speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour are expected to persist along the coastline on Tuesday. The fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea until September 11, Wednesday.

